OXFORD OH - The #3 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team (23-5-1, 13-3-1 NCHC) took on the Miami University (10-3-3, 5-10-2 NCHC) last (Friday) night.

The Huskies extended their winning streak to seven games with a 5-1 victory over Miami.

The win helped SCSU move back into a two-way tie for first place in the NCHC standings with 41 points.

The Huskies face the Redhawks again tonight (Saturday) at 6:05 p.m. in Oxford.