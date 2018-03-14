Huskies To Host NCAA Selection Viewing Party

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is headed to the NCAA Tournament, and fans are invited to watch the selection show Sunday with team coaches and players at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The Huskies are currently ranked #1 in the country and will play at either Sioux Falls (SD), Bridgeport (CT), Worcester (MA) or Allentown (PA).

St. Cloud State will participate in the Frozen Faceoff tournament this weekend at Xcel Energy Center. The Huskies will take on North Dakota at 4:07 p.m. Friday afternoon, then play either Denver or Minnesota-Duluth Saturday.