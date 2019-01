DULUTH - The #5 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team (18-5-1, 10-3-1 NCHC) tied 1-1 to Minnesota Duluth (8-8-5, 5-6-3 NCHC) last (Saturday) night.

Dominic Toninato scored 8:45 into the first period for the Bulldogs, SCSU fought back with Joey Benik scoring 10:28 into the second period.

The Huskies take on Western Michigan University, Saturday in St. Cloud at 7:37 p.m.