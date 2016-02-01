Huskies Take North Star College Cup Crown Sunday

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team beat Bemidji State 5-2 Sunday afternoon to take the 2016 North Star College Cup Championship. The Huskies beat Minnesota State-Mankato 5-4 on Saturday to advance to Sunday's final.

Mikey Eyssimont scored a goal and tallied an assist in the win for St. Cloud and was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player. Joey Benik scored a pair of goals for SCSU early in the game to pace the offense.

SCSU is now 22-5-1 on the season and will play at Miami University this coming weekend.