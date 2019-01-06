Huskies Take Down Beavers in Double OT

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team got its first win of 2019 over Bemidji State University on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The Huskies were on fire in the first half. They outscored the Beavers 42-37 and entered the half with a comfortable lead. However, Bemidji rallied in the third quarter with a 16-8 run and took a 53-50 lead.

It didn’t help that one of SCSU’s leading scorers, Sean Smith , was sitting out due to foul trouble. St. Cloud State tied things back up at 53-53, and the two teams traded baskets until the end of regulation.

The teams entered the first overtime period deadlocked at 83-83. Both fought hard and scored 11 points to keep things tied at 94-94. Finally, in the second OT period, the game was decided. The Huskies outscored the Beavers 13-7 to win 107-101.

Gage Davis scored a career-high 42 points in the game and became the 12th player in program history to hit the 40 point milestone. Brindley Theisen scored 23 points, and Jace Kitchen added 20.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 10-4 and 5-3 NSIC. SCSU will return to action on Friday, Jan. 11th when they host Minot State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.