Huskies Sweep #5 Omaha With Shutout

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team completed a weekend sweep of #5 Omaha with a 2-0 win on Saturday.

Huskies goalie Charlie Lindgren shutout the Mavericks, saving all of the Mavericks' 21 shots on goal.

Nathan Widman gave the Huskies a 1-0 lead midway through the second period with a goal.

Jimmy Murray iced the game for SCSU with a goal at the 13:18 mark in the final period to extend the lead to 2-0.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 15-14-1 on the season.