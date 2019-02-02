Huskies Stomp Peacocks, Theisen Makes History

The St. Cloud State men’s basketball team tallied their second straight win against Upper Iowa at home on Friday night.

The Huskies jumped out to an early 15-3 lead, but it didn’t last long. Upper Iowa fought back to tie at 20-20 and took a 24-20 lead ahead of SCSU. The Huskies battled hard and held a slim 37-36 lead at the half.

The game was tight through the third quarter. The Peacock held their deficit to within 10 points most of the way. Then in the fourth quarter, the Huskies opened things up. By the end of regulation, they had sealed the win comfortably at 92-74.

Brindley Theisen led the team with 26 points in the game. He also scored his 1000th career point, becoming only the 42nd player in program history to do so. Gage Davis scored 24 points, and Sean Smith added 11.

The Huskies improve to 15-6 and 10-5 NSIC. They will be back in action on Saturday when they host Winona State University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.