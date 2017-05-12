Huskies Sneak Past Augustana In NSIC Tournament

St.Cloud State baseball remained in the winners bracket of the NSIC Tournament with a 3-2 win over Augustana Thursday at Dick Putz Field. The Huskies are 2-0 so far in the postseason.

St. Cloud State scored the go-ahead run when Ethan Ibarra was walked with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth inning. Cal Giese received a no-decision after pitching six innings while allowing two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts, while Kyle Boser earned the win in relief.

The Huskies will take on top-seeded Minnesota State-Mankato Friday afternoon at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.