Huskies Slide Past Colorado College in OT

The no. 1 St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team got another difficult conference win on Saturday against Colorado College.

SCSU took a commanding lead in the first period. They went up 2-0, but the Tigers snuck one in late to close the gap to 2-1. In the middle period, Colorado College scored three more. They shut out the Huskies and took their first lead of the night.

Down 4-2, the Huskies rallied in the third. They scored two unanswered goals to send the game into extra time. St. Cloud sealed the 5-4 win with a goal at 3:53 in the extra period.

In the game SCSU outshot the Tigers 48-24. Patrick Newell scored twice for the Huskies. Sam Hentges , Nick Perbix , and Robby Jackson each added one.

The Huskies improve to 21-4-3 and 13-2-3 NCHC. They will travel to Nebraska to take on the University of Omaha on Friday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.