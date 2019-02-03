Huskies Rout Redhawks, Earn Eighth Sweep

The No. 1 Cloud State University men’s hockey team got their eighth weekend sweep of the season at home against Miami University.

SCSU played a dominant game on Saturday. In the first period, they shutout Miami and dropped in two goals of their own. St. Cloud outshot the RedHawks 13-4 in the second period. They tallied three more goals to go up 5-0.

In the final period, Miami finally scored their first point. They tried to rally, but the Huskies held their ground. SCSU won the contest 5-1.

Blake Lizotte scored two for the Huskies. Jack Ahcan , Robby Jackson , and Nick Perbix each added one. David Hrenak made 16 saves and allowed one goal.

The Huskies improve to 20-4-2 and 12-2-2 NCHC. They will return to the ice on Friday, Feb. 8th to open a weekend series at home against Colorado College. Pre-game starts at 7:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.