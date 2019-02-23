Huskies Rout Beavers

The St. Cloud State University women’s basketball team extended their win streak to two games with a win over Bemidji State University at home on Friday.

The Huskies ran the show for the entire game. They outscored Bemidji in almost every quarter. In the first, they bounced open a 20-11 lead.

Thanks to strong defensive play and forced turnovers, SCSU would only to continue to build that lead. In the second quarter, they put up 14 more points to widen the gap to 34-18 at the break.

St. Cloud kept the momentum going in the second act. They scored 22 points in the third and 13 in the fourth while holding the Beavers to 29 in the half. In the end, they locked up a nice win, 68-47.

Madelin Dammann led the team with 18 points. Tori Wortz tallied 15, and Katrina Theis added 10. Nikki Kilboten led the way defensively with four blocks, a steal, and four defensive rebounds. In total, the team's defense tallied seven blocks, nine steals, and forced 14 Beaver turnovers.

The Huskies improve to 16-9 and 13-8 NSIC. They will hit the court on Saturday to host the University of Minnesota – Crookston in their final game of the regular season. Pre-game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.