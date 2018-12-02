Huskies, Redhawks Tie Again

In their second matchup of the weekend, St. Cloud State and the University of Miami tied 2-2. No. 1 ranked SCSU extended its streak of unbeaten games to eight. The deadlocked score marked the fourth consecutive time that the Huskies and Redhawks have played into overtime dating back to the NCHC playoffs in 2018.

SCSU scored first with a power play goal by Blake Lizotte . Easton Brodzinski and Ryan Poehling assisted. Miami rallied in the second period with a goal by Casey Gilling . In the third period, the Huskies took a 2-1 lead, but the Redhawks’ Scott Corbett scored a goal to push the game into overtime.

Neither team scored in the first OT session, but the Redhawks ended the contest in the 3x3 OT period with a goal by Josh Melnick. The goal gave Miami the extra league point, but the game officially goes into the books as a tie.

The Huskies improve to 11-1-2 and will return home on Friday, Dec. 7th for a weekend series against the University of Nebraska at Omaha.