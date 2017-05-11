Huskies Rally To Beat Duluth In NSIC Tournament

The St. Cloud State baseball team rallied to beat the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs 9-7 Wednesday night at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The Huskies remain in the winners bracket, where they will face Augustana Thursday.

The Bulldogs notched a run in the top of the first inning, but the Huskies responded with three in the bottom half and built a 5-2 lead heading into the fifth inning. However, Duluth blasted three home runs in the fifth to take a 6-5 lead.

The Huskies responded with a run in the top of the sixth to tie the game at six, then pulled away for the win with three runs in the seventh.

The Huskies will play against the Vikings at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Dick Putz Field.