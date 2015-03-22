Huskies Make NCAA Tourney As #3 Seed

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team watched eagerly as it was announced today that the Huskies were invited to the NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Tournament.

The announcement, made earlier today on ESPNU, said the Huskies will compete as a #3 seed in the national tournament.

The Huskies (19-18-1) will have a March 27th match up at Scheel's Arena in Fargo against #2 seed Michigan Tech (29-9-2) in the opening round of the tournament.

Tickets for Friday's game in Fargo are limited and will go on sale tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. through the SCSU ticket office.