Huskies Hockey Ties WMU

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team leave Kalamazoo at 1-0-1 against Western Michigan after last night's 1-1 tie.

SCSU looked to win their second straight game after snapping a three-game losing streak on Friday night.

Leading 1-0 in the third thanks to a second period goal by junior forward Kalle Kossila, the Huskies looked to be on their way to a much-needed sweep.

Three minutes into the final period, however, Mustangs forward Will Kessel tied the game at 1-1.

The rest of the game was a stalemate, as neither goalie relinquished a score and the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

The tie leaves the Huskies at 4-5-1 on the season as they prepare to host a big series with North Dakota next weekend.