ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team rallied from a two-score deficit to beat #14 Quinniapiac 3-2 on Friday night.

Things looked bleak for the Huskies early, as Quinnipiac held a 2-0 lead midway through the second period.

SCSU finally cracked the scoreboard with a goal by David Morley at the 10:48 mark in the second and the comeback was on.

A little over three minutes later, Daniel Tedesco tied the game at 2-2 on his first goal of the season.

Judd Peterson then gave the Huskies the 3-2 advantage 1:41 into the final period, a lead that the Huskies and goalie Charlie Lindgren would not relinquish.

The Huskies hope that this come-from-behind victory may build enough momentum to turn around what has been a disappointing 2014-2015 campaign.

With the win, SCSU improves to 7-9-1 on the season and will play a rematch against Quinnipiac tonight with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop.