Huskies Hockey Overcomes Slow Start, Beats Alaska

ST. CLOUD - After giving up three early goals, the St. Cloud State University Huskies men's hockey team scored six unanswered in route to a 6-3 win over the University of Alaska.

Nick Poehling opened the scoring for the Huskies late in the 1st. A great feed from behind the net set Poehling up for a one timer.

In the 2nd the Huskies inched closer to Alaska with a power-play goal from the point by Jimmy Schuldt. In the 3rd the Huskies poured it on.

Early in the final period Poehling tallied his second of the night knotting the contest at 3-3. SCSU took it's first lead a few minutes later when Schuldt also scored his second of the evening. He finished with three points.