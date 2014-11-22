Huskies Hockey Nets Big Win Over UND

ST. CLOUD -- The #15/16 SCSU men's hockey team upset #2/3 North Dakota 3-1 last night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Stellar play by forward Johnny Brodzinski and goalie Charlie Lingren - who made 26 saves - led to a much-needed victory for the Huskies.

SCSU defenseman Ethan Prow opened the scoring in the second period with a goal assisted by Brodzinski and Joe Benik.

Later in the period, North Dakota tied it at 1-1 after a goal by Blake Caggiula.

Brodzinski gave the Huskies the lead about a minute and a half into the third and scored again to put the game out of reach.

The win pulls SCSU to 5-5-1 on the season and the Huskies will look to get above .500 with a rematch against North Dakota tonight at 7:00 p.m.

 

