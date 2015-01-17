Huskies Hockey Collapses In Denver

DENVER, CO. -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team gave up three unanswered goals in a disappointing 3-1 loss to Denver on Friday.

The game started well for the Huskies, as Joe Rehkamp's third goal of the season gave SCSU a 1-0 first period lead.

Denver then pulled starting goalie Evan Cowley to replace him with Tanner Jaillet.

The move worked as Jaillet stifled the Huskies from then on, holding SCSU scoreless for the final two periods.

A goal by Denver early in the second period tied the game and a power play goal just over two minutes later gave the Pioneers a 2-1 lead.

Denver iced the game with another goal in the third as the Huskies go on to lose 3-1.