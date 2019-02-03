Huskies Fall to Winona 55-53

The St. Cloud State women’s basketball team lost a close one to Winona State University on Saturday.

The Huskies jumped out to an early lead, going up 18-6 by the end of the first quarter. They went cold in the second quarter though and were outscored 14-7. Entering the third quarter up 25-20, the Huskies battled hard. The Warriors took the lead 30-27, but SCSU kept pace.

The Huskies held a slim 39-38 lead to start the fourth. Both teams fought hard in the final period. With under a minute remaining, the score stood tied at 53-53. Winona hit their final shot of the night, but the Huskies could not answer in time.

Madelin Dammann led the Huskies with 13 points. Nikki Kilboten and Tori Wortz each added nine.

The Huskies fall to 12-8 and 9-7 NSIC. They will hit the court again on Friday to take on Wayne State College. Pre-game starts at 5:00 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.