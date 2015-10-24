Huskies Fall to #14 Quinnipiac

HAMDEN, Conn. -- The #9 St. Cloud State Huskies squandered an early lead to lose their first game of the season 5-2 to the undefeated #14 Quinnipiac Bobcats on Friday night.

SCSU seemed to be in good shape in the tough road contest as Judd Peterson gave the Huskies a 2-0 lead with goals in the first and second periods.

But the Bobcats responded with four goals of their own in the second period and added a fifth unanswered goal in the third to win 5-2.