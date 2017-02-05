Huskies Fall In Overtime To UND

GRAND FORKS - The St. Cloud State men's hockey team (13-14-1, 7-10-1 NCHC) fell 2-1 in OT to The University of North Dakota (15-11-3, 8-9-1 NCHC).

For the second night in a row the Huskies scored first, but unlike Friday they were unable to maintain that lead. Sophomore forward Mikey Eyssimont scored his 11th goal of the season for the Huskies mid-way through the first period.

The Fighting Hawk's pulled even in the second period and got the game winning goal only 41 seconds into the extra period.

Next up for the Huskies is a home series against Miami of Ohio February 10th and 11th.