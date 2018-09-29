Huskies Fall at Mankato, Johnnies Shutout Augsburg

St. Cloud State (3-2) lost at #1 Minnesota State (5-0) 45-10 Saturday afternoon in Mankato. #9 St. John's (3-0) crushed Augsburg 52-0 in Minneapolis. The Gophers were off today.

The Johnnies have recorded shutouts in three of their four games this season.

Saturday, October 6th

St. Cloud State (3-2) vs. Wayne State College (1-4) in St. Cloud, MN at 1PM.

St. John's (4-0) at Bethel (4-0) in Arden Hills, MN at 1 PM.

Minnesota (3-1) vs. Iowa (3-1) in Minneapolis at 2:30 PM.

Go Huskies! Go Johnnies! Go Gophers!