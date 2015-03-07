Huskies Edged By #7/8 Denver

St. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State Huskies men's hockey team lost a back-and-forth 3-2 against #7/8 Denver on Friday night.

SCSU took a 1-0 lead after a first period power play goal by Jimmy Murray but Denver came back in the second with two unanswered goals.

Trailing 2-1 early in the third period, the Huskies tied the game on another power play goal -- this one by Kalle Kossila.

Tied 2-2, Denver took the lead on a goal with just under six minutes remaining which ultimately was the difference in the game.

With the loss, the Huskies fall to 10-12-1 in conference play and 15-17-1 overall. SCSU will play Denver again tonight in the final regular season game of 2014-2015.