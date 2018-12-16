Huskies Edge Out Cougars

The St. Cloud State University men’s basketball team won their second game of the weekend and fourth consecutive NSIC game. They beat the visiting University of Sioux Falls 83-73.

The Huskies got out to an early lead with an 8-0 run. The Cougars quickly closed the gap to 8-5, but SCSU blew the game back open and took their largest lead at 14-5. The teams traded shots through the rest of the first half. St. Cloud entered the break up 34-29.

SCSU opened the second half much like the first with a 5-0 run. They led by as many as 17 points, but Sioux Falls fought back in the fourth quarter. The Cougars cut SCSU’s lead to 75-71 with less than a minute left to play. Several smart fouls and well executed free throws allowed the Huskies to seal the win.

Sean Smith and Gage Davis each scored 22 points. Trevon Marshall shot a perfect 6-6 from the floor and 4-4 from the line to finish the game with 13 points. Brindley Theisen added 11 points of his own.

The Huskies improve to 9-2 and 4-1 in NSIC. They will return to the court on Sunday, Dec. 30th when they take on the University of Minnesota-Duluth.