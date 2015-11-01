Huskies Earn Sweep of Miami With Win

ST. CLOUD -- Three second period goals led the St. Cloud State Huskies to a 3-1 win and a weekend sweep over the Miami RedHawks on Saturday night.

Miami held a 1-0 lead after the first period, but the Huskies' defense and goalie Charlie Lindgren held the RedHawks scoreless for the remainder of the game.

SCSU would do all their damage on the scoreboard in the second period with goals by Mikey Eyssimont, Patrick Russell, and Kalle Kossila.