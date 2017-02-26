Huskies Drop Weekend Series Against Pioneers

DENVER - The St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (15-16-1, 9-12-1) losses 7-2 against the University of Denver (24-6-4, 16-3-3-2).

The top-ranked Pioneers went up 3-0 early in the 2nd period before SCSU finally got on the board with a Mikey Essimont power play goal.

DU responded by putting up 3 more goals before the end of the second period for a 6-1 lead at the start of the 3rd period. The teams traded goals in the 3rd. Blake Winiecki was the second goal scorer for the Huskies.

SCSU goalie Jeff Smith was pulled midway through the 2nd period and replaced with Zach Driscoll. Smith gave up the 1st four goals while Driscoll gave up the final three.