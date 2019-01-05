Huskies Drop Three Rivers Classic Opener to Union College

The No. 1 St. Cloud State University fell to No. 14 Union College 7-2 in Pittsburgh on Friday night.

For most of the first period, the two teams kept it close. Union College put the first points on the board with a score at 15:36. Less than two minutes later, they scored again.

Entering the second down 2-0, the Huskies tried to rally. Union scored their third, but SCSU snuck one in to close the gap to 3-1. At the end of the period, the Dutchmen scored again and the Huskies trailed 4-1.

In the third, Union opened with their 5th goal of the game and their 6th shortly after. The Huskies tried to get something going and managed their second score of the night to make it 6-2, but it wasn’t enough for a comeback. Union capped off the game with a 7th point, and the Huskies lost, despite outshooting the Dutchmen 38-25.

Kevin Fitzgerald scored both points for SCSU with assists from Robby Jackson, Patrick Newell , Jack Poehling , and Jack Ahcan .

The Huskies fall to 13-2-2 and 6-0-2 NCHC. They will return to the ice on Saturday, Jan. 5th to take on Robert Morris University in a consolation game to close out the Three Rivers Classic. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.