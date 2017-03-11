Huskies Drop Series Opener At UND

GRAND FORKS - The St. Cloud State Huskies opened their weekend series losing 5-2 at the University of North Dakota.

SCSU found itself down 2-0 late in the first when UND scored back-to-back goals only 1:15 apart. The Huskies scored 2 power-play goals in the 2nd period, sandwiched around another goal from UND. The score was 3-2 entering the 3rd period.

UND would add the all important next goal to go up 4-2 with less than 8 minutes to go in the 3rd. The fighting Hawks would add a empty netter to finish off SCSU 5-2.

The goal scorers for the Huskies were Jacob Benson and Jimmy Schuldt.

The game was the first of a best of three opening round of the NCHC playoffs. The winner of the series will go to the NCHC Frozen Face-Off at the Target Center in Minneapolis next weekend.