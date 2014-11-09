Huskies Dominate In Minot

MINOT, N.D. -- SCSU held Minot State to 21 yards rushing and led by 20 before giving up a touchdown in garbage time to get back to .500 with a 27-14 win Saturday.

Redshirt freshman running back Donte Starlin-Merriam led the Huskies with 123 yards rushing and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Nate Meyer.

Meyer also threw a touchdown to Taylor Berger and ran one in, leading SCSU to a 27-7 lead.

The Huskies defense tallied three sacks - two by Senior Bo Putrah - and Kyle Risinger added an interception as Minot State was unable to get anything going offensively.

With the win, the Huskies even their record at 5-5 and will host the University of Mary next Saturday in the last regular season game of 2014.