Huskies Defeat Colorado College 7-3
COLORADO SPRINGS - The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team got goals from seven different players to route Colorado College 7-3 Friday night.
The victory was SCSU's first NCHC win of the 2016-17 season and snapped a two-game losing skid.
The Huskies opened their efficient offensive effort in the first period with a goal by sophomore Jon Lizotte. Then padded their lead to 2-0 with a power play goal by Mikey Eyssimont
SCSU's other goal scorers included Jack Poehling, Jack Ahcan, Jimmy Schuldt, and Blake Winiecki
Goalie Zach Driscoll recored 20 saves in the contest.
SCSU and Colorado College will complete their two game series at the World Arena at 8:07 p.m. on tonight. Fans can listen to the game live on REV 96.7 FM.