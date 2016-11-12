Huskies Defeat Colorado College 7-3

COLORADO SPRINGS - The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team got goals from seven different players to route Colorado College 7-3 Friday night.

The victory was SCSU's first NCHC win of the 2016-17 season and snapped a two-game losing skid.

The Huskies opened their efficient offensive effort in the first period with a goal by sophomore Jon Lizotte. Then padded their lead to 2-0 with a power play goal by Mikey Eyssimont

SCSU's other goal scorers included Jack Poehling, Jack Ahcan, Jimmy Schuldt, and Blake Winiecki

Goalie Zach Driscoll recored 20 saves in the contest.