Huskies Crush Colorado 9-3
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO- The #5 St. Cloud State University men's hockey team took on Colorado College last (Saturday) night.
St. Cloud State (27-8-1, 17-6-1 NCHC) completed its regular season schedule with a 9-3 victory over Colorado College (6-27-1, 4-19-1 NCHC).
The Huskies will travel back to St. Cloud to begin the first round of the NCHC playoffs with a best-of-three series against Western Michigan University. SCSU will face off against Western Michigan Friday at 7:37 p.m.