The #6 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey team (17-6-3) swept visiting #13 Nebraska-Omaha (14-13-1) with a 6-2 win tonight at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud.

The Huskies earned their sixth weekend sweep of the season, with just three regular season weekend series left on the calendar.

Scoring for the Huskies tonight came from Robby Jackson, Mikey Eyssimont, Blake Lizotte, Jake Wahlin, Will Borgen, and Easton Brodzinski

The Huskies outshot the Mavericks 41-26 en route to the victory.

NCHC Standings

NCHC.com