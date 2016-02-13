Huskies Can’t Close Out, Lose to Northern State 75-61
ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State women's basketball team just couldn't find a way to close out the game as they fall to Northern State last (Friday) night 75-61.
Both teams shot well in the first quarter but a string of miss shots from the huskies was just enough for the wolves to pull away.
Northern State outrebounded SCSU 31-22 and outscored the Huskies, 24-12, in the paint
St. Cloud State's Betsy MacDonald and Emma Konopasek led the Huskies with 14 points each.
SCSU falls to 13-10 overall and 12-7 in the NSIC. They return to action tonight (Saturday) agains MSU Moorhead at Halenbeck Hall starting at 4:00 p.m.