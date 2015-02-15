Huskies Bounce Back Against UMD

DULUTH -- Following a disappointing loss Friday night, the St. Cloud State Huskies men's hockey team responded with a decisive 4-1 victory against the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs.

SCSU goalie Charlie Lindgren saved 21 shots - only having to save 11 in the first two periods combined as the Huskies defense shut down the Bulldogs.

David Morley led the Huskies with two goals - the first two goals in the game - which gave SCSU a lead they would not relinquish.

Duluth cut the lead in half seven minutes into the third period, but the Huskies finished strong with goals by Patrick Russell and Joey Benik icing the game.