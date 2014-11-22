Huskies Basketball Topped By UW-Parkside

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State men's basketball dropped their home opener to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers, 76-65 last night at Halenbeck Hall.

Kevin Levandoski led the Huskies with 20 points and Donnell Cegers and Jordan Poydras scored 13 and 12 points, respectively.

But the undefeated Rangers were too much, with five players scoring in double figures.

The loss was the Huskies first of the season and they will try to rebound (pun intended) on Tuesday night in Collegeville as the take on the Johnnies.