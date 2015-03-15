Huskies Advance After Sweep Of Omaha

OMAHA, NE -- The St. Cloud State Huskies men's hockey team will advance to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff after a convincing 3-1 win over #7 Nebraska-Omaha .

After scoring both goals in SCSU's win on Friday, David Morley scored once again to give the Huskies a 1-0 lead late in the first period.

Nick Oliver extended the Huskies lead to 2-0 midway through the second before Omaha cut the lead in half with a power play goal.

That goal would be the only one given up by SCSU's red-hot goalie, Charlie Lindgren, who finished the game with 35 saves. For the two-game series, Lindgren saved a combined 80 saves while allowing only two goals.

The Huskies were able to ice the game late in the third period with a goal by Joey Benik, giving SCSU the win, the sweep, and a trip to the NCHC Frozen Faceoff next weekend.

As of this time, the Huskies' opponent has yet to be determined.