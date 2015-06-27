Hunter, Escobar Power Twins Over Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WI -- The Minnesota Twins used the long ball to beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 on Saturday.

Torii Hunter went 3-for-4 with a double and two solo home runs (9th and 10th on the season) to lead the way for the Twins offensively.

Eduardo Escobar only had one hit, but it was the biggest of the game -- a three-run home run that gave Minnesota a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Starter Kyle Gibson gave the Twins a solid outing -- allowing two runs on only six hits in 6 2/3 innings to earn the win.

Gibson left the game after surrendering a pinch-hit RBI single to Ryan Braun that cut Minnesota's lead to 4-2. With the go-ahead run at the plate, reliever Blaine Boyer struck out Gerardo Parra to end the Brewers threat in the seventh.

After Hunter's second solo shot that extended the lead to 5-2, closer Glen Perkins slammed the door to seal the win and picked up his 24th save of the season.

With the win, the Twins improve to 40-34 on the season. The series with the Brewers concludes Sunday at 1:10 p.m. with Tommy Milone (4-1) on the mound for the Twins against Mike Fiers (3-7).