How To Make Coach Bill Belichick Smile In Minnesota This Week

When you picture the head coach for the New England Patriots, a couple things come to mind: a sweatshirt with the sleeves cut off, and a permanent scowl. But if anyone knows how to bring a smile to his face it's Tom Brady, and he listed off the four words to say to make Bill grin.

Navy , because Bill's father Steve served in the Navy during WWII.

Lacrosse , because that is his favorite sport, which I find odd considering he is a NFL coach.

Lawrence Taylor , because he coached Taylor when he was with the Giants and that is the standard he holds his current players to.

And Bon Jovi. Bill is close friends with Jon Bon Jovi and has even gone on tour in Europe with the band. Who knew?!

If you end up running into Coach Belichick down in the Cities this week, use one of these words and you should be able to get a smile out of him!

(ESPN)