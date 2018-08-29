How Much Does It Cost to Be a Vikings Fan?

Football season is fast approaching, and Purple Pride is sweeping across the Land of 10,000 Lakes. HomeToGo calculated the cost for each fan to follow their team for all regular season football games for the 2018 season.

Their study included ticket pricing, accommodation, transport, and game day snacks for each home and away game for one person. Here is the run down of how much it'll cost you to be a Vikings Super-Fan this season.

Tickets for every regular season game: $2,508.00

Beer: $112.75

Hot Dogs: $67.63

Transportation: $1,970.69

Accommodations: $910.72

Grand Total: $5,569.79

Our total left us at the #11 spot in the NFL for least expensive teams to be a fan of. The team that will cost you the most money to follow this season is the Buffalo Bills at a cost of $7,991.15. But if you are looking to save a buck or two, you can cheer on the Washington Redskins for $4,469.26 this year. Happy almost Vikings season!

(HomeToGo.com)

