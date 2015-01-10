Horrible Stretch Costs The Wolves In Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, WI. -- The Minnesota Timberwolves' losing streak extends to 14 games after losing 98-84 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

The Wolves seemed to start strong, but a terrible second quarter put them in too deep of a hole which ultimately cost them the game.

Minnesota scored only 16 points in the pivotal quarter, while giving up 34 to go into the half despondent and trailing 53-38.

The lone bright spot for the Wolves continues to be rookie Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 20 points - the sixth-straight game in which he has scored 20 or more points.

Aside from the budding rookie star, things look bleak.

Three-point shooting and perimeter defending continue to be a problem - as Minnesota finished 6-of-22 from beyond the arc, while Milwaukee shot 12-for-19.

The loss drops the Wolves to an abysmal 5-30 on the season and they will likely extend their losing streak to 15 games when they face the mighty San Antonio Spurs tonight at 7:00 p.m.