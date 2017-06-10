Home-Runs Help Twins Win

SAN FRANCISCO - The Minnesota Twins beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Twins scored all three runs on Brian Dozier and Kennys Vargas Home-runs. Vargas hit a 457 foot shot in the 4th inning while Dozier hit a 2-run bomb just one inning later.

Minnesota also received a good start from Jose Berrios . He went 5 1/3 innings giving up two runs on six hits with eight strikeouts.

Brandon Kintzler earned his 17th save of the season with a 1-2-3 9th inning.

The Twins now hold a two game lead over the Cleveland Indians for 1st place in the American League Central Division.

Minnesota goes for the sweep Sunday afternoon with first pitch at 3:05 p.m. Twins pitcher Nik Turley is scheduled to make his major league debut.