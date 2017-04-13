Home Run Ball Fuels Twins Past Tigers 11-5

DETROIT -- Three home runs sealed the 11-5 victory for the Minnesota Twins in the final of a three game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Max Kepler, Miguel Sano and Robbie Grossman all homered for the Twins. Phil Hughes allowed four runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Tigers struggled on the mound as Jordan Zimmermann allowed five runs in just four innings and walking a career-high five batters.

The Twins stay atop the AL Central at 6-2 in the early season. The team now heads back to Target Center for a 10-game home stand.

The Twins will face the Chicago White Sox starting Friday.