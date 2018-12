Holiday Basketball Tournament Results/Schedule

Boys Basketball

Cathedral Tournament

Cathedral 70, Concordia-Academy 60

(Jackson Jangula led Cathedral with 24 points and Jacob Stolzenberg had 21 points for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 4-3 and will play Litchfield at 7pm tonight)

Melrose 61, Litchfield 54

Granite City Classic

December 28, 2018 @ St. Cloud State University

10:15am Totino-Grace vs. Big Lake

11:45am Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Becker

1:15pm Osseo vs. North St. Paul

2:45pm Minneapolis North vs. Milwaukee-Washington

4:15pm Lakeville South vs. Minnetonka

5:45pm Sartell vs. Brooklyn Center

7:15pm Delano vs. STMA

8:45pm St. Cloud Apollo vs. Minneapolis Patrick Henry

December 28, 2018 @ St. Cloud Apollo High School

10:00am Marantha vs. Mound-Westonka

11:30am St. Louis Park vs. Apple Valley

1:00pm Sauk Rapids vs. Blake

2:30pm Rogers vs. Champlin Park

4:00pm Princeton vs. Rocori

5:30pm Park Center vs. St. Paul Central

7:00pm Forest Lake vs. Maple Grove

8:30pm St. Cloud Tech vs. Orono

Girls Basketball

Tech Tournament

Tech 65, Duluth East 59

Totino-Grace 73, Sartell-St. Stephen 43

Pine City 72, Sauk Rapids-Rice 50

Braham 60, Rocori 58

Games today

Tech vs. Totino-Grace, 1pm

Rocori vs. Duluth East, 2:45pm

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Braham, 4:30pm

Sartell-St. Stephen vs, Pine City, 6:15pm

Monticello Invite

Princeton 66, Apollo 58

(Apollo plays Chisago Lakes today at 12:30 in Monticello)

Cathedral Tournament

Cathedral vs. Litchfield, 5:30pm