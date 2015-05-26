There are great catches -- we're looking at you, Odell Beckham, Jr. -- and then there are catches that make that seem pedestrian by comparison.

Marco Wilson, a cornerback with 11 scholarship offers from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made a catch that is so awesome it defies description. But we'll try, anyway.

Wilson grabs the ball with his right hand and flips head over heels backward while keeping the ball in his hand.

Wilson has athletic ability running through his veins. His brother, Quincy, is a conerback at Florida.

Wherever this Wilson winds up, we have a hunch he'll be asked to pull off this insane catch a few dozen times or so.