High School Sports Scoreboard
Here are last night's finals in area high school sports:
BOYS' BASKETBALL
- St. Cloud Apollo beats St. Cloud Tech 66-60
- St. Cloud Cathedral handles Melrose 70-55
- Sartell-St. Stephen edges Thief River Falls 61-60
- Sauk Rapids-Rice falls to Bemidji 84-76 in overtime
- Rocori thumps Alexandria 67-52
- Foley wallops Spectrum 72-46
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
- St. Cloud Cathedral gets blown out by Zimmerman 59-37
- Foley loses to Albany 65-50
GIRLS' HOCKEY
- St. Cloud Icebreakers lose in blowout to Thief River Falls 8-1
- Sartell-Sauk Rapids falls to Roseau 6-2