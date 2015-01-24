High School Sports Scoreboard

Here are last night's finals in area high school sports:

BOYS' BASKETBALL

- St. Cloud Apollo beats St. Cloud Tech 66-60

- St. Cloud Cathedral handles Melrose 70-55

- Sartell-St. Stephen edges Thief River Falls 61-60

- Sauk Rapids-Rice falls to Bemidji 84-76 in overtime

- Rocori thumps Alexandria 67-52

- Foley wallops Spectrum 72-46

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

- St. Cloud Cathedral gets blown out by Zimmerman 59-37

- Foley loses to Albany 65-50

GIRLS' HOCKEY

- St. Cloud Icebreakers lose in blowout to Thief River Falls 8-1

- Sartell-Sauk Rapids falls to Roseau 6-2

 

