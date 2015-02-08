High School Sports Scoreboard — 2/8/15
Here are Saturday's finals in area high school sports:
GIRLS' HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
- St. Cloud Icebreakers gets blanked by Buffalo 5-0 in the Section Playoffs.
- Sartell-Sauk Rapids gets edged by Moorhead, 2-0 in the Section Playoffs.
BOYS' HOCKEY
- St. Cloud Cathedral falls hard to Holy Angels, 9-2.
- Sartell-St. Stephen shuts out Princeton, 4-0.
BOYS' BASKETBALL
- St. Cloud Tech loses to Stillwater 68-53.
- St. Cloud Cathedral destroys Foley 72-35.
- Rocori wins easily against New London-Spicer 76-60.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
- St. Cloud Cathedral beats Braham 64-48.
- Sauk Rapids-Rice falls to Pierz 54-36.
- Sartell-St. Stephen wins a close one against Dassel-Cokato 52-46.