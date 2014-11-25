High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday November 25th
The winter sports season rolls along Tuesday night with schedule packed with basketball and hockey matchups in the area. Here is where to find your favorite local team tonight.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Little Falls @ Sartell 7:30 PM
Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:30 PM
Annandale @ Cathedral 7:30 PM
GIRLS HOCKEY
Buffalo @ Stomin' Sabres 7:00 PM
IceBreakers @ North Wright County 7:00 PM
Brainerd/Little Falls @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
BOYS HOCKEY
Alexandria @ Little Falls 7:15 PM
Prairie Center @ River Lakes 7:15 PM
Brainerd @ Tech 7:15 PM
Monticello @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM
Providence Academy @ Apollo 7:15 PM