High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday November 25th

Sartell player drives the lane for the easy two. (PHOTO: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON News)

The winter sports season rolls along Tuesday night with schedule packed with basketball and hockey matchups in the area. Here is where to find your favorite local team tonight.

BOYS BASKETBALL 

Little Falls @ Sartell 7:30 PM

Delano @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:30 PM

Annandale @ Cathedral 7:30 PM

GIRLS HOCKEY

Buffalo @ Stomin' Sabres 7:00 PM

IceBreakers @ North Wright County 7:00 PM

Brainerd/Little Falls @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

BOYS HOCKEY 

Alexandria @ Little Falls 7:15 PM

Prairie Center @ River Lakes 7:15 PM

Brainerd @ Tech 7:15 PM

Monticello @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 7:15 PM

Providence Academy @ Apollo 7:15 PM

