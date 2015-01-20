High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team travels to Willmar Tuesday night to take on the struggling Cardinals. The game can be heard on WJON.com (online only) beginning with the pregame show at 7:20 PM.

The Tigers check in at 6-9 overall and 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Cardinals are just 2-12 overall and 0-9 in conference play.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
Tech @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Brainerd
St. Michael-Albertville @ Sartell

BOYS HOCKEY

River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
Tech @ Sartell
Alexandria @ Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New London-Spicer @ ROCORI
Princeton @ Tech
Cathedral @ Becker

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alexandria @ St. Cloud
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes

