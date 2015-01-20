High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday

The Tech Tiger boys basketball team travels to Willmar Tuesday night to take on the struggling Cardinals. The game can be heard on WJON.com (online only) beginning with the pregame show at 7:20 PM.

The Tigers check in at 6-9 overall and 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Cardinals are just 2-12 overall and 0-9 in conference play.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls

Tech @ Willmar

ROCORI @ Brainerd

St. Michael-Albertville @ Sartell

BOYS HOCKEY

River Lakes @ Fergus Falls

Tech @ Sartell

Alexandria @ Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New London-Spicer @ ROCORI

Princeton @ Tech

Cathedral @ Becker

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alexandria @ St. Cloud

Fergus Falls @ River Lakes