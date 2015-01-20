High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday
The Tech Tiger boys basketball team travels to Willmar Tuesday night to take on the struggling Cardinals. The game can be heard on WJON.com (online only) beginning with the pregame show at 7:20 PM.
The Tigers check in at 6-9 overall and 6-3 in the Central Lakes Conference, while the Cardinals are just 2-12 overall and 0-9 in conference play.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Fergus Falls
Tech @ Willmar
ROCORI @ Brainerd
St. Michael-Albertville @ Sartell
BOYS HOCKEY
River Lakes @ Fergus Falls
Tech @ Sartell
Alexandria @ Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Bemidji
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New London-Spicer @ ROCORI
Princeton @ Tech
Cathedral @ Becker
GIRLS HOCKEY
Alexandria @ St. Cloud
Fergus Falls @ River Lakes