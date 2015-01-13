High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday

The Tech Tigers boys basketball team looks to snap a six game losing streak Tuesday night when they head to Sauk Rapids tonight to take on the Storm.

The Tigers are now 5-8 on the season after the skid. Tech lost their first two games of the season at Monticello before winning five straight in Central Lakes play, but have now lost six in a row. Most recently Tech fell 79-37 at Moorhead on January 9th.

Sauk Rapids Rice has recovered from a winless 2013-14 season to post a 7-7 mark through 14 games this year, including wins over Becker, Alexandria and Apollo.

Tonight's game can be heard on WJON.com (online only).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (WJON.com)

Albany @ Sartell

Zimmerman @ Apollo

Becker @ Cathedral

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fergus Falls @ ROCORI

Sartell @ Willmar

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Tech @ Alexandria

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Cloud @ Willmar

Sartell @ River Lakes

BOYS HOCKEY

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria

River Lakes @ Sartell

Bloomington Kennedy @ Tech

Willmar @ Apollo