High School Sports Schedule- Tuesday
The Tech Tigers boys basketball team looks to snap a six game losing streak Tuesday night when they head to Sauk Rapids tonight to take on the Storm.
The Tigers are now 5-8 on the season after the skid. Tech lost their first two games of the season at Monticello before winning five straight in Central Lakes play, but have now lost six in a row. Most recently Tech fell 79-37 at Moorhead on January 9th.
Sauk Rapids Rice has recovered from a winless 2013-14 season to post a 7-7 mark through 14 games this year, including wins over Becker, Alexandria and Apollo.
Tonight's game can be heard on WJON.com (online only).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice (WJON.com)
Albany @ Sartell
Zimmerman @ Apollo
Becker @ Cathedral
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fergus Falls @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Willmar
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd
Tech @ Alexandria
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Cloud @ Willmar
Sartell @ River Lakes
BOYS HOCKEY
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Alexandria
River Lakes @ Sartell
Bloomington Kennedy @ Tech
Willmar @ Apollo